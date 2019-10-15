Progressive (PGR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.81, changing hands as low as $74.72 per share. Progressive Corp. shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PGR's low point in its 52 week range is $56.71 per share, with $84.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.05.

