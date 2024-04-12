Progressive (PGR) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Progressive (PGR) reported revenue of $17.09 billion, up 20.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.73, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.61 billion, representing a surprise of +2.84%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Progressive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Companywide Total - Loss/LAE ratio : 67.8% compared to the 70.8% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 67.8% compared to the 70.8% average estimate based on eight analysts. Companywide Total - Combined ratio : 86.1% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 89.2%.

: 86.1% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 89.2%. Commercial Lines Business - Combined ratio : 91.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 93.5%.

: 91.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 93.5%. Personal Lines Business - Total - Combined ratio : 84.5% versus 88.5% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 84.5% versus 88.5% estimated by seven analysts on average. Commercial Lines Business - Expense ratio : 19.4% versus 19.7% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 19.4% versus 19.7% estimated by seven analysts on average. Commercial Lines Business - Loss/LAE ratio : 72.4% versus 73.8% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 72.4% versus 73.8% estimated by seven analysts on average. Personal Lines Business - Total - Expense ratio : 17.5% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 17.9%.

: 17.5% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 17.9%. Investment income : $617.60 million compared to the $602.68 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +47.2% year over year.

: $617.60 million compared to the $602.68 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +47.2% year over year. Net premiums earned : $16.15 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $15.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.3%.

: $16.15 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $15.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.3%. Service revenues : $84.20 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $79.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.1%.

: $84.20 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $79.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.1%. Fees and other revenues : $236.50 million compared to the $232.40 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.7% year over year.

: $236.50 million compared to the $232.40 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.7% year over year. Net realized gains (losses) on securities: $155.60 million compared to the $69.29 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Progressive have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

