Progressive (PGR) Q4 Earnings Improve Year Over Year

The Progressive Corporation’s PGR reported net income of $1070.8 million or earning per share of $1.81 which reflects year over year growth of 305% in the fourth quarter.



The Zacks Consencus Estimate for the quarter is $1.14 per share.

Net premiums written were $9.6 billion in the quarter under review, up 21% from $7.9 billion in the year-ago period. Net premiums earned grew 21% year over year to $9.9 billion from $8.2 billion a year ago.



Net realized gains on securities were $369.4 million.



Combined ratio — percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — improved 10 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter’s level to 92.4%.



Full Year Highlights



Operating revenues rose 16.9% year over year to $37.9 billion driven by 27% higher investment income, 17% rise in premiums earned, 23% rise in service revenues and 19% higher fees as well as other revenues.

Total expense increased 18% to $33.8 billion. This increase can be primarily attributed to 17% rise in loss and loss adjustment expenses, 17% increase in policy acquisition costs, 33% increase in service expense and 19% increase in other underwriting expenses.



Policies in Force Solid in December



In December, "policies in force" were impressive at the Personal Auto segment, up 11% from the year-ago month to 14.9 million. Special Lines inched up 4% from the prior-year month’s figure to 4.5 million.



In Progressive’s Personal Auto segment, Direct Auto grew 12% year over year to 7.9 million while Agency Auto improved 10% year over year to 7 million.



Progressive’s Commercial Auto segment rose 8% year over year to 0.7 million. The Property business had about 2.2 million policies in force in the reported month, up 14% year over year.



Financial Update



Progressive’s book value per share was $22.54 as of Dec 31, 2019, up 27.3% from $17.71 as of Dec 31, 2018.



Return-on-equity on a trailing 12-month basis was 35%, up 1120 bps year over year. Debt-to-total capital ratio deteriorated 450 bps year over year to 24.4% as of Dec 31, 2018.



Zacks Rank



Progressive currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Performance of Other Investment Managers



Of the insurance industry players that have reported fourth-quarter results so far, RLI Corp. RLI, Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO and The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings.



