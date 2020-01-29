Progressive (PGR) Q4 Earnings Improve Year Over Year
The Progressive Corporation’s PGR reported net income of $1070.8 million or earning per share of $1.81 which reflects year over year growth of 305% in the fourth quarter.
The Zacks Consencus Estimate for the quarter is $1.14 per share.
The Progressive Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
The Progressive Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | The Progressive Corporation Quote
Behind the Headlines
Net premiums written were $9.6 billion in the quarter under review, up 21% from $7.9 billion in the year-ago period. Net premiums earned grew 21% year over year to $9.9 billion from $8.2 billion a year ago.
Net realized gains on securities were $369.4 million.
Combined ratio — percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — improved 10 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter’s level to 92.4%.
Full Year Highlights
Operating revenues rose 16.9% year over year to $37.9 billion driven by 27% higher investment income, 17% rise in premiums earned, 23% rise in service revenues and 19% higher fees as well as other revenues.
Total expense increased 18% to $33.8 billion. This increase can be primarily attributed to 17% rise in loss and loss adjustment expenses, 17% increase in policy acquisition costs, 33% increase in service expense and 19% increase in other underwriting expenses.
Policies in Force Solid in December
In December, "policies in force" were impressive at the Personal Auto segment, up 11% from the year-ago month to 14.9 million. Special Lines inched up 4% from the prior-year month’s figure to 4.5 million.
In Progressive’s Personal Auto segment, Direct Auto grew 12% year over year to 7.9 million while Agency Auto improved 10% year over year to 7 million.
Progressive’s Commercial Auto segment rose 8% year over year to 0.7 million. The Property business had about 2.2 million policies in force in the reported month, up 14% year over year.
Financial Update
Progressive’s book value per share was $22.54 as of Dec 31, 2019, up 27.3% from $17.71 as of Dec 31, 2018.
Return-on-equity on a trailing 12-month basis was 35%, up 1120 bps year over year. Debt-to-total capital ratio deteriorated 450 bps year over year to 24.4% as of Dec 31, 2018.
Zacks Rank
Progressive currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Investment Managers
Of the insurance industry players that have reported fourth-quarter results so far, RLI Corp. RLI, Brown & Brown, Inc. BRO and The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>
Click to get this free report
RLI Corp. (RLI): Free Stock Analysis Report
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV): Free Stock Analysis Report
The Progressive Corporation (PGR): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.