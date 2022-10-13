Progressive (PGR) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Premiums Rise Y/Y

The Progressive Corporation’s PGR third-quarter 2022 earnings per share of 49 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 as well as our estimate of $1.38. The bottom line however improved more than threefold from 14 cents earned in the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Progressive lost 1.3% in the pre-market trading session to reflect the underperformance.

Behind the Headlines

Net premiums written were $13 billion in the quarter, up 5% from $11.7 billion a year ago but missed our estimate of $14.2 billion.



Net premiums earned grew 9% to $12.4 billion, but missed our estimate of $13 billion.



Net realized loss on securities was $216.4 billion against a gain of $36.8 million in the year-ago quarter.



The combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — improved 120 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter’s level to 99.2

September Numbers

Operating revenues were about $4.1 billion, up 10.8% year over year. This improvement was driven by a 9.4% increase in premiums, 6.5% higher fees and other revenues, a 12% increase in service revenues and 80.5% higher investment income.



Total expenses increased 26.6% year over year to $4.6 billion due to 31.7% higher losses and loss adjustment expenses,4.5% higher policy acquisition costs and a 9.2% rise in other underwriting expenses.



Policies in force were soft in the Personal Auto segment, declining 1% from the year-ago month’s figure to 17.4 million. Special Lines improved 5% to 5.6 million.



In Progressive’s Personal Auto segment, Direct Auto increased 2% year over year to 9.8 million, while Agency Auto dropped 5% to 7.6 million.



Progressive’s Commercial Auto segment rose 9% year over year to 1 million. The Property business had 2.8 million policies in force, up 4%.

Financial Update

Progressive’s book value per share was $24.41 as of Sep 30, 2022, down 21% from $30.88 on Sep 30, 2021.



Return on equity in June 2022 was -15.9%, down 3530 bps year over year. The total debt-to-total capital ratio deteriorated 930 bps to 30.2.

Zacks Rank

Progressive currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

