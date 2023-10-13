Progressive (PGR) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Premiums Rise Y/Y

The Progressive Corporation’s PGR third-quarter 2023 earnings per share of $2.09 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71. The bottom line improved more than fourfold year over year.



Shares gained 3.9% in the pre-market trading session, reflecting the earnings outperformance.

Behind the Headlines

Net premiums written were $15.6 billion in the quarter, rising 20% from $13 billion a year ago and beating our estimate of $14.2 billion.



Net premiums earned grew 20% to $14.9 billion and beat our estimate of $13.6 billion as well as the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14.8 billion.



Net realized losses on securities were $149 million, narrower than a loss of $216.4 million in the year-ago quarter.



The combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — improved 680 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter’s level to 92.4.

September Policies in Force

Operating revenues were about $4.9 billion, up 20.4% year over year. This improvement was driven by a 20.2% increase in premiums, 19.3% higher fees and other revenues and 33.3% higher investment income.



Total expenses decreased 6.7% year over year to $4.3 billion due to 9.6% lower losses and loss adjustment expenses and 2.2% lower other underwriting expenses.



Policies in force were solid in the Personal Auto segment, increasing 12% from the year-ago month’s figure to 19.5 million. Special Lines improved 7% to 6 million.



In Progressive’s Personal Auto segment, Direct Auto increased 14% year over year to 11.2 million, while Agency Auto increased 10% to 8.4 million.



Progressive’s Commercial Auto segment rose 7% year over year to 1.1 million. The Property business had 3 million policies in force, up 7%.

Financial Update

Progressive’s book value per share was $28.29 as of Sep 30, 2023, up 18.4% from $24.41 on Sep 30, 2022.



Return on equity in September 2023 was 17.4% against (15.9%) in the year-ago period. The total debt-to-total capital ratio improved 180 bps to 28.4

Zacks Rank

Progressive currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

The Travelers Companies Inc. TRV will report third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter is pegged at $2.93, suggesting an increase of 33.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



TRV’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters, missed in one and met the mark in one.



W. R. Berkley Corporation WRB will report third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter is pegged at $1.14, suggesting an increase of 12.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



WRB’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing in one.



RLI Corporation RLI will report third-quarter 2023 results on Oct 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third quarter is pegged at 29 cents, suggesting a decrease of 42% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



RLI’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing in one.

