Progressive (PGR) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Premiums Rise Y/Y

The Progressive Corporation’s PGR second-quarter 2022 earnings per share of 95 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line dropped 37.1% year over year.

Behind the Headlines

Net premiums written were $12.4 billion in the quarter, up 8% from $11.7 billion a year ago. Net premiums earned grew 13% to $12.1 billion.



Net realized loss on securities was $1.8 billion against a gain of $461.8 million in the year-ago quarter.



The combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — improved 90 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter’s level to 95.6.

June Numbers

Operating revenues were about $4 million, up 9.6% year over year. This improvement was driven by a 9% increase in premiums, 2.6% higher fees and other revenues, 2% increase in service revenues and 47% higher investment income.



Total expenses increased 8.8% year over year to $39 billion due to 4.4% higher losses and loss adjustment expenses and a 0.4% rise in other underwriting expenses. PGR wrote down goodwill associated with the ARX Holding Corp. acquisition of $224.8 million.



Policies in force were soft in the Personal Auto segment, having declined 2% from the year-ago month’s figure to 17.2 million. Special Lines improved 5% to 5.5 million.



In Progressive’s Personal Auto segment, Direct Auto was flat year over year at 9.6 million, while Agency Auto dropped 5% to 7.6 million.



Progressive’s Commercial Auto segment rose 12% year over year to 1 million. The Property business had 2.8 million policies in force, up 6%.

Financial Update

Progressive’s book value per share was $25.92 as of Jun 30, 2022, down 16.6% from $31.07 on Jun 30, 2021.



Return on equity in June 2022 was -10.7%, down 3920 bps year over year. Total debt-to-total capital ratio deteriorated 660 bps to 29.

