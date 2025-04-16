Progressive (PGR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, Progressive (PGR) reported revenue of $20.62 billion, up 20.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.65, compared to $3.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.72, the EPS surprise was -1.48%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Progressive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Companywide Total - Expense ratio : 20.2% versus 20.4% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 20.2% versus 20.4% estimated by seven analysts on average. Companywide Total - Combined ratio : 86% compared to the 86.3% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 86% compared to the 86.3% average estimate based on seven analysts. Companywide Total - Loss/LAE ratio : 65.8% compared to the 65.4% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 65.8% compared to the 65.4% average estimate based on seven analysts. Property Business - Combined ratio : 87.2% versus 89.1% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 87.2% versus 89.1% estimated by six analysts on average. Service revenues : $111 million compared to the $107.08 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.8% year over year.

: $111 million compared to the $107.08 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.8% year over year. Net premiums earned : $19.41 billion versus $19.17 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.2% change.

: $19.41 billion versus $19.17 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.2% change. Investment income : $814 million versus $794.73 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.8% change.

: $814 million versus $794.73 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.8% change. Fees and other revenues : $287 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $291.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.4%.

: $287 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $291.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.4%. Net premiums earned- Personal Lines- Direct : $8.91 billion versus $8.75 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.9% change.

: $8.91 billion versus $8.75 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.9% change. Net premiums earned- Commercial Lines : $2.70 billion compared to the $2.67 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year.

: $2.70 billion compared to the $2.67 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year. Net premiums earned- Personal Lines- Agency : $7.03 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $6.93 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.9%.

: $7.03 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $6.93 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.9%. Net premiums earned- Personal lines: $16.71 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $15.68 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.8%.

Shares of Progressive have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

