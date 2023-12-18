Progressive (PGR) November Earnings Rise Y/Y on Higher Premiums

The Progressive Corporation PGR reported earnings per share of $1.15 for November 2023, up 53.3% year over year. The improvement stemmed from higher revenues, partially offset by an increase in expenses.

November Numbers in Detail

Progressive recorded net premiums written of $4.7 billion, up 27.7% from $3.7 billion in the year-ago month. Net premiums earned were about $5.1 billion, up 27.3% from $4 billion reported in the year-ago month.



Net realized gain on securities was $246.5 million, up 24.4% year over year.



Combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — improved 110 basis points (bps) year over year to 91.1.



PGR’s operating revenues were $5.4 billion, improving 27.9% year over year, owing to a 27.3% increase in premiums, a 51% jump in investment income, 18.2% increase in service fees and 25.3% higher fees.





Total expenses increased 25.6% to $4.8 billion, largely due to 28.9% higher losses and loss adjustment expenses, 7.4% higher other underwriting expenses and 22.9% higher policy acquisition costs.



In November, policies in force (PIF) were impressive for both Vehicle and Property businesses. In its Vehicle business, the Personal Auto segment’s PIF increased 9% year over year to 19.4 million. Special Lines increased 7% from the year-earlier month to 6 million policies.



In Progressive’s Personal Auto segment, Agency Auto PIF increased 10% to 11.1 million, while Direct Auto improved 8% to 8.3 million.



PGR’s Commercial Auto segment rose 5% year over year to 1.1 million policies. The Property business had 3 million policies in force in the reported month, up 8% year over year.



The company’s book value per share was $31.69 as of Nov 30, 2023, up 20.1% from $26.39 on Nov 30, 2022.



In the trailing 12 months, the return on equity was 20.3%, having contracted 830 bps from 28.6% in November 2022. The debt-to-total-capital ratio improved 220 bps year over year to 26.6 as of Nov 30, 2023.

Price Performance

Progressive’s shares have gained 20.7% year to date (YTD) compared with the industry’s growth of 14.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Progressive currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

