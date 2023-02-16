Progressive (PGR) November Earnings Rise on Higher Revenues

The Progressive Corporation PGR reported earnings per share of 76 cents for January 2023, which surged 19-fold year over year. The improvement stemmed from higher premiums improved revenues and net realized gains on securities.

November Numbers in Detail

Progressive recorded net premiums written of $5.3 billion, up 16% in the year-ago month. Net premiums earned were about $5 billion, up 13% from the year-ago month.



Net realized gains on securities were $245.6 million compared with the year-ago loss of $347.9 million.



The combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — deteriorated 310 basis points (bps) year over year to 96.



Progressive’s operating revenues were $5.3 billion, improving 13.7% year over year, owing to a 13% increase in premiums, an 84% jump in investment income and 14% higher fees and other revenues.



Total expenses increased 16% to $4.9 billion, largely driven by 12.3% higher losses and loss adjustment expenses, policy acquisition costs, other underwriting expenses, service expenses and interest expenses.



In November, policies in force (PIF) were impressive for both Vehicle and Property businesses. In its Vehicle business, the Personal Auto segment increased 5% year over year to 18.3 million. Special Lines increased 5% from the year-earlier month to 5.6 million policies.



In Progressive’s Personal Auto segment, Agency Auto PIF increased 1% to 7.9 million, while Direct Auto improved 9% to 10.4 million.



Progressive’s Commercial Auto segment rose 7% year over year to about 1 million. The Property business had 2.8 million policies in force in the reported month, up 3% year over year.



Progressive’s book value per share was $28.05 as of Jan 31, 2023, down 5.4% from $29.66 on Jan 31, 2022.



Return on equity in the trailing 12 months was -4.7%, compared with 8.9% in January 2022. The debt-to-total-capital ratio deteriorated 590 bps year over year to 27.4 as of Jan 31, 2023.

Price Performance

Progressive’s shares have rallied 34.9% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s increase of 1.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Progressive currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

