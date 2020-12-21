Progressive (PGR) November Earnings & Revenues Increase Y/Y

The Progressive Corporation PGR reported earnings per share of $1.26 for November 2020, soaring 142% year over year. The upside is attributable to improved top line and net realized gains on securities.



In the past year, Progressive’s shares have gained 35.3% against the industry’s 3.3% decline.

Numbers in November

Progressive recorded net premiums written of $2.9 billion in the month, up 14% from $2.6 billion in the year-ago month. Net premiums earned were $3.1 billion, up 11% from $2.8 billion reported last November.



Net realized gains on securities in the months were $459.6 million, up from a gain of $150.3 million year over year.



Combined ratio — percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — improved 750 basis points (bps) year over year to 86.6.



Total operating revenues were $3.3 billion, improving 9.9% year over year, owing to a 10.7% increase in premiums, and a 31.2% jump in service revenues. However, 11.5% lower investment income was a drag.



Total expenses rose 2% to $2.8 billion, primarily because of 0.1% higher losses and loss adjustment expenses, and a 12.5% jump in policy acquisition costs and 4.1% higher other underwriting expenses in November 2020.



In November, policies in force were impressive for both Vehicle and Property businesses. In its vehicle business, the Personal Auto segment improved 11% year over year to 16.5 million. Special Lines increased 8% from the year-earlier month to 4.9 million policies.



In Progressive’s Personal Auto segment, Agency Auto expanded 9% to 7.6 million, while Direct Auto increased 13% to 8.8 million.



Progressive’s Commercial Auto segment rose 9% year over year to 0.8 million. The Property business had 2.4 million policies in force in the reported month, up 13% year over year.



The company’s book value per share was $31.64 as of Nov 30, 2020, up 30.5% from $24.24 on Nov 30, 2019.



Return on equity in the trailing 12 months was 37.8%, up 370 bps from 34.1% in November 2019. Debt-to-total-capital ratio improved 100 bps year over year to 22.1 as of Nov 30, 2020.



