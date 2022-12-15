Progressive (PGR) November Earnings and Revenues Rise Y/Y

The Progressive Corporation PGR reported earnings per share of 75 cents for November 2022, which more than doubled year over year. The improvement stemmed from higher revenues, partially offset by higher expenses.

November Numbers in Detail

Progressive recorded net premiums written of $3.7 billion, up 12% from $3.3 billion in the year-ago month. Net premiums earned were about $4 billion, up 11% from $3.4 billion reported in the year-ago month.



Net realized loss on securities was $159.7 million compared with the year-ago loss of $99.1 million.



The combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — deteriorated 30 basis points (bps) year over year to 92.2.



Progressive’s operating revenues were $4.2 billion, improving 12.1% year over year, owing to an 11.1% increase in premiums, a 69.2% jump in investment income and 9% higher fees.



Total expenses increased 11.6% to $3.8 billion, largely due to 12.3% higher losses and loss adjustment expenses, 8.3% higher policy acquisition costs and an increase of 8.3% in other underwriting expenses.



In November, policies in force (PIF) were impressive for both Vehicle and Property businesses. In its Vehicle business, the Personal Auto segment increased 2% year over year to 17.8 million. Special Lines increased 5% from the year-earlier month to 5.6 million policies.



In Progressive’s Personal Auto segment, Agency Auto PIF declined 2% to 7.7 million, while Direct Auto improved 5% to 10.1 million.



Progressive’s Commercial Auto segment rose 8% year over year to about 1 million. The Property business had 2.8 million policies in force in the reported month, up 3% year over year.



Progressive’s book value per share was $26.39 as of Nov 30, 2022, down 16% from $31.40 on Nov 30, 2021.



Return on equity in the trailing 12 months was -11.5%, having contracted 2750 bps from 16% in August 2021. The debt-to-total-capital ratio deteriorated 800 bps year over year to 28.6 as of Nov 30, 2022.

Price Performance

Progressive’s shares have rallied 23.3% year to date, outperforming the industry’s increase of 4.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Progressive currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

