Progressive (PGR) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest close session, Progressive (PGR) was up +1.5% at $261.66. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.83% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.02%.

The insurer's shares have seen a decrease of 8.64% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 3.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.99%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Progressive in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 16, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Progressive to post earnings of $4.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 61.13%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $21.52 billion, showing a 17.86% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.59 per share and revenue of $87.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.08% and +16.55%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Progressive should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.63% upward. Right now, Progressive possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Progressive is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.54. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.76.

It's also important to note that PGR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.63 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

