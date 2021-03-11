Progressive (PGR) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Progressive (PGR) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. PGR surpassed resistance at the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

PGR could be on the verge of another rally after moving 7.8% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

Once investors consider PGR's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 7 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on PGR for more gains in the near future.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR): Free Stock Analysis Report



