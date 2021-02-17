Progressive (PGR) Inks Deal to Acquire Protective Insurance

The Progressive Corporation PGR has inked a deal to acquire Protective Insurance Corporation for $338 million in cash.



Pending regulatory conditions, which include the receipt of certain required regulatory approvals and approval of Protective’s Class A shareholders, the deal is expected to close by the end of the third quarter. The board of directors of Protective unanimously approved the deal.

About Protective Insurance

Carmel-based Protective Insurance, the area’s 12th-largest public company, has a decades-long heritage of providing insurance for fleet trucking operations and specializing in workers’ compensation insurance for transportation-focused businesses.



Founded in 1930, Protective Insurance Corp. is the publicly-traded holding company for several property/casualty insurance subsidiaries which provide liability and workers’ compensation coverage for trucking and public transportation fleets of all sizes, along with trucking industry independent contractors.

Financing the Deal

Progressive has agreed to pay $23.30 per share in cash for a total transaction value of approximately $338 million. The per share price represents a respective 49.1% premium and 63.2% premium to Protective’s Class A and Class B share price as of Feb 12, 2021. The buyout is projected to be funded through liquid investments on hand.

Rationale Behind the Deal

The acquisition is expected to boost Progressive’s Commercial Lines product portfolio with additional product lines, and strengthen its capabilities. Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and is one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.



Its Commercial Lines business operates in five traditional business markets, including business auto, for-hire transportation, contractor, for-hire specialty, and tow markets and is primarily written through the agency channel. This business represented 13.1% of total net premiums written in 2020.



The deal is expected to enhance workers’ compensation coverage for the transportation industry, which accounts for a major portion of Commercial Lines premiums growth. The buyout will also enable the insurer to meet the requirements of commercial customers.



In 2019, the property and casualty insurer expanded its participation in the transportation business, where it provides commercial auto coverage. At present, Progressive provides this coverage to Uber Technologies’ subsidiaries in 13 states and to Lyft’s rideshare operations in three states. The transportation industry is a growing and important part of business yielding satisfactory profits.



As far as Protective is concerned, this deal will provide it with more opportunities to grow as part of a more diversified organization. Moreover, the shareholders of Protective will receive immediate cash premium.



In the past year, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) insurer have gained 2.1% against the industry’s 1% decline.

