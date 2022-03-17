Progressive (PGR) February Earnings Drop Y/Y, Revenues Rise
The Progressive Corporation PGR reported earnings per share of 10 cents for February 2022, down 83% year over year. The decline was due to higher expenses and net realized loss on securities.
Progressive’s shares have gained 17.5% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s increase of 16.9%.
February Numbers in Detail
Progressive recorded net premiums written of $4.6 billion, up 20% from $3.8 billion in the year-ago month. Net premiums earned were $3.6 billion, up 13% from about $3.2 billion reported in the year-ago month.
Net realized loss on securities was $209.4 million versus a gain of $128.4 million in the year-ago month.
Combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — deteriorated 230 basis points (bps) year over year to 93.7.
Progressive’s operating revenues were $3.8 billion, improving 13% year over year, owing to a 13.2% increase in premiums, 2.2% higher fees, a 16.2% jump in service revenues and 12.3% higher investment income.
Total expenses rose 15.6% to $3.4 billion, primarily on account of 19.2% higher losses and loss adjustment expenses, 17.8% increase in service expenses and a 10.5% rise in policy acquisition costs, 1.1% increase in other underwriting expenses and a 10.5% increase in investment expenses.
In February, policies in force were impressive for both Vehicle and Property businesses. In its Vehicle business, the Personal Auto segment improved 3% year over year to 17.4 million. Special Lines increased 7% from the year-earlier month to 5.3 million policies.
In Progressive’s Personal Auto segment, Agency Auto expanded 1% to 7.8 million while Direct Auto increased 5% to 9.5 million.
Progressive’s Commercial Auto segment rose 17% year over year to about 0.9 million. The Property business had 2.8 million policies in force in the reported month, up 10% year over year.
Progressive’s book value per share was $29.30 as of Feb 28, 2022, up 0.6% from $29.11 on Feb 28, 2021.
Return on equity in the trailing 12 months was 7.1%, having contracted 2900 bps from 36.1% in February 2021. The debt-to-total-capital ratio improved 180 bps year over year to 21.7 as of Feb 28, 2022.
