Progressive Path Group Sees Profits Surge Amid Construction Boom

November 20, 2024 — 06:40 am EST

Progressive Path Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1581) has released an update.

Progressive Path Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a significant profit increase for the six months ending September 2024, with expected profits rising to HK$11.0-13.0 million compared to HK$3.0 million in the same period last year. This boost is primarily due to a substantial rise in revenue, driven by increased construction works, notably those related to the three-runway system. Investors are advised to await the detailed interim results expected on November 28, 2024.

