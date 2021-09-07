Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.10

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) will pay a dividend of US$0.10 on the 15th of October. This makes the dividend yield 5.1%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Progressive Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Progressive's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 39.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 115%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Dividend Volatility

NYSE:PGR Historic Dividend September 7th 2021

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.40 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$4.90. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 29% over that duration. Progressive has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see Progressive has been growing its earnings per share at 39% a year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

Progressive Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Progressive might even raise payments in the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Progressive that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



