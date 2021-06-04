Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.10

The board of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.10 per share on the 15th of July. This makes the dividend yield 4.9%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Progressive Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Progressive's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 40.4%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 98%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

NYSE:PGR Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from US$0.40 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$4.90. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 29% per annum over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Progressive has impressed us by growing EPS at 39% per year over the past five years. Progressive is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

Progressive Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Progressive (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

