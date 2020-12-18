Progressive November Profit Surges - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Progressive Corp. (PGR) reported that its net income attributable to common shareholders for the month of November 2020 surged to $739.8 million or $1.26 per share from $306.1 million or $0.52 per share last year.

Total pretax net realized gains on securities was $459.6 million, compared to $150.3 million in the prior year.

Net premiums written for the month grew to $2.96 billion from $2.60 billion in the previous year.

Net premiums earned was $3.15 billion up from $2.85 billion in the prior yer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.