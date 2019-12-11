Progressive Nov. Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Progressive Corp. (PGR) reported earnings per share of $0.52 for November 2019 compared to $0.41, prior year. Net income attributable to Progressive increased 26 percent to $306.1 million, for the month.

For the month of November, net premiums written improved 12 percent to $2.60 billion. Net premiums earned rose 12 percent to $2.85 billion.

Progressive Corp., the third largest auto insurer in the country, provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.