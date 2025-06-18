Markets
Progressive May Earnings Surge

June 18, 2025 — 09:06 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Progressive Corp. (PGR), an insurance company, on Wednesday announced that net income increased in the month ended May 31, 2025 compared with the prior year May.

The monthly net premiums written increased to $35.68 billion from $31.12 billion in the previous year.

Net premiums earned also climbed to $32.77 billion from $27.58 billion in the prior year.

Net income surged 353% to $4.62 billion from $2.99 billion last year. Earnings per share were $9.34 versus $4.36 last year.

Revenue increased to $34.84 billion from $29.22 billion in the previous year.

In the pre-market trading, The Progressive Corp is 1.13% lesser at $262.70 on the New York Stock Exchange.

