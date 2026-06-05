Progressive Keeps Taking Auto Insurance Market Share. Can It Keep Winning?

Key Points

Progressive recently became America's largest private auto insurer.

Underwriting profitability remains far above management's long-term target.

Competition is increasing, but Progressive's advantages remain strong.

10 stocks we like better than Progressive ›

Over the past several years, few companies have dominated the auto insurance market quite like Progressive (NYSE: PGR). In fact, Progressive recently surpassed State Farm as the largest private auto insurer in the U.S. on a trailing-12-month basis. The company's private auto premiums actually grew 11.6% over the trailing 12 months ended March 31, 2026, while State Farm's auto business was essentially flat.

But make no mistake: Progressive's growth isn't a fluke.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Pricing discipline

At the end of 2025, Progressive had more than 38 million policies in force across its insurance businesses, up roughly 10% from the prior year. Personal lines policies in force reached 37.4 million in early 2026, growing 11% year over year. Direct auto policies grew 14%, while agency auto policies increased 10%.

One reason for that growth is pricing discipline.

Many insurers were slow to respond as inflation drove up vehicle repair and replacement costs in 2022 and 2023. Progressive moved more aggressively to raise rates and maintain underwriting profitability. The strategy worked.

In 2025, the company generated an underwriting profit margin of 12.6%, well above its long-term target of 4%. Its combined ratio was 87.4%, meaning it paid out less than $0.88 in claims and expenses for every premium dollar collected.

The telematics advantage

The company's telematics platform is another major advantage.

Progressive's Snapshot program (which uses real-world driving data to help determine insurance rates) has now logged more than 100 billion driving miles and delivered more than $2.2 billion in discounts to customers since 2009. The data allow Progressive to more accurately identify risk and price policies accordingly, giving it an edge over competitors relying on less detailed information.

Its direct-to-consumer business also remains a growth engine.

During 2025, Progressive reported direct personal auto policy growth of roughly 14%. The direct channel reduces reliance on agents and helps lower customer acquisition costs.

Of course, the question is, can this growth continue?

Chasing growth

Competition is already beginning to return. Insurers that spent the past few years focused on restoring profitability are once again chasing growth. GEICO, for example, has increased advertising spending and is attempting to regain market share after years of retrenchment. That could make future market-share gains harder to achieve.

Still, Progressive enters this phase from a position of strength.

The company combines industry-leading telematics capabilities, a powerful direct channel, and a demonstrated ability to adjust pricing faster than many rivals. Even if competitors become more aggressive, Progressive appears well-positioned to continue growing its policies in force faster than the overall auto insurance market.

All this leads to the conclusion that yes, Progressive is likely to continue taking market share for the foreseeable future.

Should you buy stock in Progressive right now?

Before you buy stock in Progressive, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Progressive wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,632!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,316,532!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 959% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 5, 2026.

Jeff Siegel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Progressive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.