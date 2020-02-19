Progressive January Profit Down 45%; Net Premiums Written Rise

(RTTNews) - Auto insurer Progressive Corp. (PGR) on Wednesday reported that its net income attributable to the company for the month of January 2020 fell 45 percent to $307.0 million from $556.0 million in the year-ago period. Earnings per share also declined 45 percent to $0.52 from $0.94 in the prior-year period.

The latest period's results included pretax net realized gains on securities of $32.5 million, compared to net realized gains of $269.5 million last year.

However, net premiums written for January increased 14 percent to $3.61 billion, while net premiums earned rose 12 percent to $3.58 billion.

Progressive said that on February 14, 2020, its board of directors declared a dividend on its common shares and its Series B fixed-to-floating rate cumulative perpetual serial preferred shares.

The common share dividend of $0.10 per share is payable on April 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on April 7, 2020.

