PGR

Progressive Down After Failing To Meet Expectations In Q2

July 13, 2023 — 10:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Progressive Corp. (PGR) shares are declining more than 8 percent on Thursday morning trade, on lower than expected results for the second quarter, despite a turnaround to profit.

The insurance firm reported earnings of $345.4 million, compared to loss of $542.9 million in the prior year. On a per-share basis, earnings were $0.57, compared to loss of $0.94. in the previous year. Wall Street analysts were looking for earnings of $0.86 per share.

The net premiums written increased 18 percent to $14.72 billion from $12.42 billion last year.

Currently, shares are at $120.93, down 8.46 percent from $132.11, on a volume of 1,647,990.

