Stocks
PGR

The Progressive Corporation Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results with 40% Increase in Net Income

July 16, 2025 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Progressive Corporation reports increased net premiums, income, and policies in force for June and Q2 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

The Progressive Corporation announced strong financial results for June and the second quarter of 2025, with a 15% increase in net premiums written compared to June 2024, totaling $6.6 billion, and an 18% rise in net premiums earned at $20.3 billion for the quarter. Net income surged 40% in June to $1.1 billion and 118% for the quarter to $3.2 billion, leading to a corresponding rise in earnings per share. The company reported total pretax net realized gains in securities of $179 million for June, with a significant improvement in the combined ratio from 91.9 in Q2 2024 to 86.2 in Q2 2025. Progressive's policies in force also grew, particularly in personal lines, reflecting the company’s position as a leading insurer in various sectors.

Potential Positives

  • Net income for the quarter increased significantly by 118% compared to the same quarter last year, indicating strong financial performance.
  • Net premiums written rose by 15% for the month and 12% for the quarter, reflecting effective growth in business operations.
  • The total number of policies in force increased by 15%, showcasing the company’s expanding customer base.
  • Combined ratio improved significantly by 5.7 points year-over-year for the quarter, indicating better underwriting performance.

Potential Negatives

  • Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities showed a significant decline from a gain of $179 million in June 2024 to a loss of $127 million in the quarter, indicating potential volatility or issues in investment performance.
  • The combined ratio, while improved year-over-year for the quarter, showed a slight increase in June 2025 compared to June 2024, which may suggest rising costs or challenges in operational efficiency.
  • Despite overall growth in premiums written and earned, the increase in policies in force for Personal Lines might not be sustainable, raising concerns about potential future profitability in a competitive market.

FAQ

What were Progressive’s net premiums written for June 2025?

Progressive reported net premiums written of $6,605 million for June 2025, a 15% increase from June 2024.

How much did Progressive earn in net income for the second quarter?

The company reported net income of $3,175 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 118% from the previous year.

What is the combined ratio for Progressive in the second quarter of 2025?

Progressive's combined ratio for the second quarter of 2025 was 86.2, improving by 5.7 points compared to 2024.

How did Progressive's policies in force change from last year?

Progressive's total policies in force increased by 15%, reaching 37,315 thousand by June 30, 2025.

What type of insurance products does Progressive offer?

Progressive offers car insurance, home insurance, and various other protection needs for personal and commercial use.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$PGR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PGR stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$PGR Insider Trading Activity

$PGR insiders have traded $PGR stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN P SAUERLAND (VP and Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 61,542 shares for an estimated $16,539,061.
  • SUSAN PATRICIA GRIFFITH (President and CEO) sold 11,021 shares for an estimated $2,681,299
  • JEFFREY D KELLY sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,500,000
  • JOHN JO MURPHY (Claims President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,275 shares for an estimated $1,595,004.
  • PATRICK K CALLAHAN (Personal Lines President) sold 4,669 shares for an estimated $1,305,935
  • STUART B BURGDOERFER sold 3,681 shares for an estimated $958,642
  • LORI A NIEDERST (CRM President) sold 3,855 shares for an estimated $952,416
  • JONATHAN S. BAUER (Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,923 shares for an estimated $824,178.
  • DYKE KAHINA VAN sold 2,490 shares for an estimated $691,398
  • STEVEN BROZ (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,534 shares for an estimated $681,886.
  • KAREN BAILO (Commercial Lines President) sold 2,120 shares for an estimated $515,774
  • ANDREW J QUIGG (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 962 shares for an estimated $234,044
  • MARIANN WOJTKUN MARSHALL (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 585 shares for an estimated $142,324
  • DEVIN C JOHNSON sold 400 shares for an estimated $110,016
  • CARL G JOYCE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 360 shares for an estimated $99,419

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 892 institutional investors add shares of $PGR stock to their portfolio, and 784 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PGR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PGR in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/20/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/19/2025
  • BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/17/2025
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025
  • JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/08/2025
  • Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 02/25/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PGR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PGR forecast page.

$PGR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PGR recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $PGR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $289.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Bob Huang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $280.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Brian Meredith from UBS set a target price of $280.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Meyer Shields from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $290.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $287.0 on 07/07/2025
  • Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $333.0 on 06/20/2025
  • Joshua Shanker from B of A Securities set a target price of $297.0 on 04/17/2025
  • Michael Zaremski from BMO Capital set a target price of $288.0 on 04/17/2025

Full Release



MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month and quarter ended June 30, 2025:
June
Quarter

(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)
2025

2024

Change
2025

2024

Change

Net premiums written
$
6,605

$
5,749

15
%
$
20,076

$
17,902

12
%

Net premiums earned
$
6,954

$
5,777

20
%
$
20,310

$
17,209

18
%

Net income
$
1,124

$
803

40
%
$
3,175

$
1,459

118
%

Per share available to common shareholders
$
1.91

$
1.37

40
%
$
5.40

$
2.48

118
%

Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities
$
179

$
22

NM

$
387

$
(127)

(405)
%

Combined ratio
86.6

86.2

0.4
pts.
86.2

91.9

(5.7)
pts.

Average diluted equivalent common shares
588.0

587.4

0
%
587.8

587.4

0
%

NM = Not Meaningful















































































































June 30,

(thousands; unaudited)
2025

2024

% Change


Policies in Force





Personal Lines





Agency – auto
10,423

8,965

16

Direct – auto
15,245

12,576

21

Special lines
6,850

6,312

9

Property
3,608

3,339

8

Total Personal Lines
36,126

31,192

16

Commercial Lines
1,189

1,118

6

Companywide
37,315

32,310

15










See Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release, including the “Monthly Commentary,” for additional information.





About Progressive




Progressive Insurance

®

makes it easy to understand, buy and use


car insurance


,


home insurance


, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it’s most convenient for them — online at


progressive.com


, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.



Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of


commercial


auto,


motorcycle


, and


boat


insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.



Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price

®

, Snapshot

®

, and HomeQuote Explorer

®

.



The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.




Company Contact:



Douglas S. Constantine


(440) 395-3707




investor_relations@progressive.com






The Progressive Corporation


300 North Commons Blvd.


Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143




http://www.progressive.com








Download PDF:


Progressive June 2025 Complete Earnings Release







This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

PGR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.