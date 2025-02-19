The Progressive Corporation Reports Strong Financial Growth for January 2025

Progressive Corporation reports significant growth in January 2025, with increased net premiums and net income compared to January 2024.

The Progressive Corporation reported significant financial growth for January 2025, with net premiums written increasing by 18% to $6.481 billion and net premiums earned rising by 22% to $6.586 billion compared to January 2024. The company also saw a 59% increase in net income, reaching $1.117 billion, and earnings per share grew by 61% to $1.90. Additionally, Progressive's combined ratio improved to 84.1, down from 87.3. The number of policies in force across personal and commercial lines grew by 18%, reflecting strong performance in the auto and property insurance sectors. Overall, Progressive continues to be a leading provider in the insurance industry, offering a variety of products and services to consumers.

Significant increase in net premiums written, rising by 18% from the previous year, indicating strong sales growth.

Net income saw a substantial increase of 59%, which enhances the company’s profitability outlook.

Net income per share available to common shareholders increased by 61%, reflecting positive shareholder returns.

Improvement in the combined ratio to 84.1 from 87.3, showcasing better operational efficiency and underwriting performance.

Despite strong year-over-year growth in net premiums written and earned, the press release does not provide specific details on the sustainability of this growth, which may raise concerns among investors about potential future performance.

The document lacks a comprehensive discussion about any challenges or risks the company may be facing in the current market, which could lead to uncertainty for shareholders.

While the combined ratio improved, the absence of insights on how the company plans to address any underlying issues contributing to this ratio could indicate a lack of strategic foresight.

What were Progressive Corporation's net premiums written for January 2025?

Progressive Corporation reported net premiums written of $6,481 million for January 2025, an 18% increase from the previous year.

How much net income did Progressive report for January 2025?

The company reported net income of $1,117 million for January 2025, which is a 59% increase compared to January 2024.

What is the combined ratio for Progressive in January 2025?

Progressive reported a combined ratio of 84.1 for January 2025, improving by 3.2 percentage points from the previous year.

How many policies were in force for Progressive as of January 31, 2025?

As of January 31, 2025, Progressive had a total of 35,327 policies in force, an 18% increase over the previous year.

Where can I find additional information about Progressive Insurance?

Additional information can be found on Progressive’s website at progressive.com or by contacting investor relations at investor_relations@progressive.com.

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month ended January 31, 2025:













January









(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)





2025









2024









Change









Net premiums written





$





6,481









$





5,496









18









%









Net premiums earned





$





6,586









$





5,386









22









%









Net income





$





1,117









$





701









59









%









Per share available to common shareholders





$





1.90









$





1.18









61









%









Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities





$





109









$





17









NM

















Combined ratio









84.1













87.3









(3.2





)





pts.









Average diluted equivalent common shares









587.7













587.3









0









%









NM = Not Meaningful





























































January 31,









(thousands; unaudited)









2025









2024









% Change









Policies in Force





























Personal Lines





























Agency – auto





9,882









8,393









18









Direct – auto





14,224









11,350









25









Special lines





6,540









5,984









9









Property





3,535









3,128









13









Total Personal Lines





34,181









28,855









18









Commercial Lines





1,146









1,096









5









Companywide





35,327









29,951









18

































































See Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release for additional information.









About Progressive









Progressive Insurance



®



makes it easy to understand, buy and use





car insurance





,





home insurance





, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it’s most convenient for them — online at





progressive.com





, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.





Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of





commercial





auto,





motorcycle





, and





boat





insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.





Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price



®



, Snapshot



®



, and HomeQuote Explorer



®



.





The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.







Company Contact:







Douglas S. Constantine





(440) 395-3707









investor_relations@progressive.com













The Progressive Corporation





300 North Commons Blvd.





Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143









http://www.progressive.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.