The Progressive Corporation Reports February 2025 Financial Results with Significant Year-Over-Year Growth

Progressive Corporation reports increased net premiums and net income for February 2025, with a improved combined ratio.

The Progressive Corporation announced its financial results for February 2025, reporting significant growth compared to the same period in 2024. Net premiums written increased by 17% to $6.68 billion, and net premiums earned rose 18% to $6.04 billion. The company also experienced a 26% jump in net income, reaching $928 million, with earnings per share for common shareholders growing to $1.58, up from $1.24. The combined ratio improved to 82.6, down from 86.8 the previous year. Policies in force across personal and commercial lines rose by 18%, reflecting ongoing business expansion. Progressive continues to offer various insurance products and services, positioning itself as a major player in the insurance market.

Potential Positives

Net premiums written increased by 17%, indicating strong growth in business volume compared to the previous year.

Net income rose by 26% year-over-year, demonstrating improved profitability for the company.

The combined ratio improved by 4.2 points to 82.6, reflecting better underwriting performance.

Policies in force across personal lines increased by 18%, which suggests growth in customer acquisition and retention.

Potential Negatives

Significant losses on securities of $(110) million, a 238% decrease compared to previous gains of $80 million, indicating potential volatility in investment performance.

FAQ

What are Progressive Corporation’s February 2025 net premiums written?

Progressive Corporation reported net premiums written of $6,684 million for February 2025, representing a 17% increase from the previous year.

How much did Progressive earn in net income in February 2025?

In February 2025, Progressive earned a net income of $928 million, which is a 26% increase compared to February 2024.

What was Progressive's combined ratio for February 2025?

The combined ratio for Progressive in February 2025 was 82.6, showing an improvement of 4.2 points from the previous year.

How many policies in force did Progressive have in February 2025?

As of February 2025, Progressive had 35,620 policies in force, up 18% from February 2024.

What products does Progressive offer to customers?

Progressive offers car insurance, home insurance, commercial auto insurance, motorcycle insurance, and more, catering to various protection needs.

$PGR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PGR stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 02/24, 02/14, 01/24 and 0 sales.

$PGR Insider Trading Activity

$PGR insiders have traded $PGR stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN P SAUERLAND (VP and Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 41,542 shares for an estimated $10,769,661 .

. SUSAN PATRICIA GRIFFITH (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,087 shares for an estimated $4,876,177 .

. PATRICK K CALLAHAN (Personal Lines President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,365 shares for an estimated $3,270,031 .

. JEFFREY D KELLY sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,500,000

STEVEN BROZ (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,963 shares for an estimated $1,523,998 .

. JOHN JO MURPHY (Claims President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,938 shares for an estimated $956,097 .

. LORI A NIEDERST (CRM President) sold 3,855 shares for an estimated $952,416

KAREN BAILO (Commercial Lines President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,558 shares for an estimated $863,914 .

. JONATHAN S. BAUER (Chief Investment Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,923 shares for an estimated $824,178 .

. DYKE KAHINA VAN sold 2,180 shares for an estimated $549,970

ANDREW J QUIGG (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,643 shares for an estimated $398,915 .

. MARIANN WOJTKUN MARSHALL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 776 shares for an estimated $188,565.

$PGR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 817 institutional investors add shares of $PGR stock to their portfolio, and 765 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PGR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PGR in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/13/2024

CFRA issued a "Buy" rating on 10/16/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/16/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/15/2024

Wellington Shields issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/09/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/09/2024

$PGR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PGR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PGR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $292.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alex Scott from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $294.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Michael Zaremski from BMO Capital set a target price of $273.0 on 11/04/2024

on 11/04/2024 Bob Huang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $310.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 Catherine Seifert from CFRA set a target price of $290.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo set a target price of $297.0 on 10/16/2024

on 10/16/2024 Michael Ward from Citigroup set a target price of $257.0 on 10/04/2024

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month ended February 28, 2025:













February









(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)





2025













2024









Change









Net premiums written





$





6,684













$





5,720









17









%









Net premiums earned





$





6,036













$





5,129









18









%









Net income





$





928













$





737









26









%









Per share available to common shareholders





$





1.58













$





1.24









28









%









Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities





$





(110





)









$





80









(238





)





%









Combined ratio









82.6

















86.8









(4.2





)





pts.









Average diluted equivalent common shares









587.6

















587.3









0









%

























February









(thousands; unaudited)









2025









2024









% Change









Policies in Force





























Personal Lines





























Agency – auto





9,950









8,462









18









Direct – auto





14,395









11,541









25









Special lines





6,568









6,019









9









Property





3,556









3,164









12









Total Personal Lines





34,469









29,186









18









Commercial Lines





1,151









1,098









5









Companywide





35,620









30,284









18





































See Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release for additional information.









About Progressive









Progressive Insurance



®



makes it easy to understand, buy and use





car insurance





,





home insurance





, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it’s most convenient for them — online at





progressive.com





, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.





Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of





commercial





auto,





motorcycle





, and





boat





insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.





Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price



®



, Snapshot



®



, and HomeQuote Explorer



®



.





The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.







Company Contact:







Douglas S. Constantine





(440) 395-3707









investor_relations@progressive.com









The Progressive Corporation





300 North Commons Blvd.





Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143









http://www.progressive.com









