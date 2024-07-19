The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Progressive (PGR)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 6.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $229 in the previous session. Progressive has gained 41% since the start of the year compared to the 12.5% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 21.9% return for the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 16, 2024, Progressive reported EPS of $2.65 versus consensus estimate of $1.99 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 1.35%.

For the current fiscal year, Progressive is expected to post earnings of $11.85 per share on $73.77 billion in revenues. This represents a 93.94% change in EPS on a 19.45% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $12.47 per share on $83.65 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 5.22% and 13.39%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Progressive may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Progressive has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 18.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 13.6X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 33.1X versus its peer group's average of 14.1X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.82. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Progressive currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Progressive fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Progressive shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does PGR Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of PGR have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD). SKWD has a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 13.64%, and for the current fiscal year, SKWD is expected to post earnings of $2.81 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. have gained 14.8% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 14.35X and a P/CF of 17.94X.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is in the top 27% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for PGR and SKWD, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

