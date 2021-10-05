Progressive Corporation (PGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 06, 2021

Progressive Corporation (PGR) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PGR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $90.31, the dividend yield is .44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PGR was $90.31, representing a -16.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $107.59 and a 6.38% increase over the 52 week low of $84.89.

PGR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). PGR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.29. Zacks Investment Research reports PGR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -47.1%, compared to an industry average of 15.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pgr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PGR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PGR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP)

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (SPMV)

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY)

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPMV with an increase of 3.24% over the last 100 days. KBWP has the highest percent weighting of PGR at 7.94%.

