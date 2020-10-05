Progressive Corporation (PGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 06, 2020

Progressive Corporation (PGR) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PGR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $94.21, the dividend yield is .42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PGR was $94.21, representing a -3.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $97.81 and a 51.51% increase over the 52 week low of $62.18.

PGR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Allstate Corporation (ALL). PGR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.44. Zacks Investment Research reports PGR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.24%, compared to an industry average of -3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PGR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PGR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PGR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP)

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (SPMV)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEFN)

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAK with an increase of 16.14% over the last 100 days. KBWP has the highest percent weighting of PGR at 8.37%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.