Progressive Corporation (PGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 07, 2021

Progressive Corporation (PGR) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $4.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4500% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PGR was $96.95, representing a -5% decrease from the 52 week high of $102.05 and a 55.92% increase over the 52 week low of $62.18.

PGR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV). PGR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.61. Zacks Investment Research reports PGR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.62%, compared to an industry average of -11.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PGR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PGR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PGR as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (SPMV)

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPGP with an increase of 18.79% over the last 100 days. IAK has the highest percent weighting of PGR at 9.68%.

