Progressive Corporation (PGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2021

Progressive Corporation (PGR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1400% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $101.81, the dividend yield is 5.89%.
The previous trading day's last sale of PGR was $101.81, representing a -5.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $107.59 and a 19.93% increase over the 52 week low of $84.89.
PGR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). PGR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.89. Zacks Investment Research reports PGR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -53.51%, compared to an industry average of 16.1%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pgr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to PGR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PGR as a top-10 holding:
- Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP)
- iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)
- Global Beta ETF Trust Global Beta Smart Income ETF (GBDV)
- SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY)
- Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (ESGS).
The top-performing ETF of this group is IAK with an increase of 6.83% over the last 100 days. KBWP has the highest percent weighting of PGR at 8.3%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryPGR
Explore DividendsExplore
Most Popular
- AT&T Inc. (T) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021
- Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021
- Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021