Progressive Corporation (PGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2021

Progressive Corporation (PGR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1400% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $101.81, the dividend yield is 5.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PGR was $101.81, representing a -5.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $107.59 and a 19.93% increase over the 52 week low of $84.89.

PGR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). PGR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.89. Zacks Investment Research reports PGR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -53.51%, compared to an industry average of 16.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to PGR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PGR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP)

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

Global Beta ETF Trust Global Beta Smart Income ETF (GBDV)

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY)

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (ESGS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAK with an increase of 6.83% over the last 100 days. KBWP has the highest percent weighting of PGR at 8.3%.

