Progressive Corporation (PGR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 06, 2021

Progressive Corporation (PGR) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PGR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -97.83% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $95.55, the dividend yield is .42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PGR was $95.55, representing a -6.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $102.05 and a 34.11% increase over the 52 week low of $71.25.

PGR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and American International Group, Inc. (AIG). PGR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.65. Zacks Investment Research reports PGR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -20.69%, compared to an industry average of 10%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PGR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PGR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PGR as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP)

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (ESGS)

RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (RFFC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ESGS with an increase of 30.16% over the last 100 days. IAK has the highest percent weighting of PGR at 8.42%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.