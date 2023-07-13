Progressive Corp. Swings To Profit In Q2

(RTTNews) - Progressive Corp. (PGR) reported Thursday net income attributable to the company for the second quarter of $345.4 million or $0.57 per share, compared to a net loss of $542.9 million or $0.94 in the prior-year quarter.

Net premiums written for the quarter grew 18 percent to $14.72 billion from $12.42 billion last year. Analysts expected revenue of $14.98 billion for the quarter.

Net premiums earned were $14.46 billion, up 19 percent from $12.15 billion in the previous year.

For the month of June, the company reported net income of $40.9 million or $0.06 per share, compared to a net loss of $436.7 million or $0.75 per share last year.

Net premiums written for the month increased 11 percent to $4.32 billion from $3.88 billion in the prior year. Net premiums earned were $4.52 billion, up 20 percent from $3.77 billion in the previous year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.