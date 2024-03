(RTTNews) - Insurer Progressive Corp. (PGR) reported that February 2024 net income was $737.1 million or $1.24 per share, net premiums written for the month were $5.72 billion and net premiums earned were $5.13 billion.

Companywide total policies in force in February grew 7 percent to 30.28 million from 28.33 million in February 2023.

