Progressive Corp. Q4 Net Income Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Progressive Corporation (PGR) reported that its fourth quarter net income declined to $962.3 million from $1.68 billion prior year. Earnings per share was $1.63 compared to $2.85. Net premiums written was $10.75 billion, up 13% from prior year.

For the month of December, net income was $393.3 million or $0.67 per share compared to $706.0 million or $1.20 per share, last year. Net premiums written were $3.11 billion, an increase of 12%.

The company plans to release January results on February 16, 2022.

