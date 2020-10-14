Progressive Corp. Q3 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Progressive Corp. (PGR) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $1.53 billion, or $2.59 per share. This compares with $0.84 billion, or $1.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.4% to $11.01 billion from $9.62 billion last year.

Progressive Corp. earnings at a glance:

