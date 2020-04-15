Markets
PGR

Progressive Corp. Q1 Profit Declines - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Progressive Corp. (PGR) reported first quarter earnings per share of $1.17 compared to $1.83, prior year. On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.52, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net income attributable to Progressive declined 36 percent to $692.7 million.

First quarter net premiums written rose 7 percent to $9.87 billion. Total revenues were $9.32 billion compared to $9.30 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $10.3 billion for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PGR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular