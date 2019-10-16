Markets
Progressive Corp. Profit Retreats In Q3

(RTTNews) - Progressive Corp. (PGR) announced earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $841.7 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $928.4 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $9.62 billion from $8.60 billion last year.

Progressive Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $841.7 Mln. vs. $928.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.42 vs. $1.57 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $9.62 Bln vs. $8.60 Bln last year.

