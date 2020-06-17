Markets
Progressive Corp. May Profit Surges

(RTTNews) - Progressive Corp. (PGR) reported that its net income attributable to common shareholders for the month of May 2020 surged to $366.9 million or $0.62 per share from $78.5 million or $0.13 per share in the prior year.

Total pretax net realized gains on securities was $210.6 million, compared to loss of $204.3 million in the prior year.

Net premiums written for the month grew to $3.17 billion from $2.66 billion in the previous year.

Net premiums earned was $2.99 billion up from $2.73 billion in the prior yer.

