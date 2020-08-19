Progressive Corp. July Profit Soars 111% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Insurer Progressive Corp. (PGR) reported that July net income soared 111 percent to $812.0 million or $1.38 per share from $384.9 million or $0.65 per share in the prior-year month.

Net premiums written for the month grew 12 percent to $4.11 billion from $3.68 billion last year. Net premiums earned also increased 10 percent to $3.78 billion from last year's $3.43 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.