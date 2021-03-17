Progressive Corp. February Profit Soars - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Insurer Progressive Corp. (PGR) reported that February net income soared to $354.6 million or $0.60 per share from $67.1 million or $0.11 per share in the prior-year month.

Net premiums written for the month grew 13 percent to $3.85 billion from $3.40 billion last year. Net premiums earned also increased 10 percent to $3.20 billion from last year's $2.92 billion.

