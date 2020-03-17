Markets
Progressive Corp. February Profit Plunges 80% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Insurer Progressive Corp. (PGR) reported that February net income plunged 80 percent to $67.1 million or $0.11 per share from $327.6 million or $0.55 per share in the prior-year month.

However, net premiums written for the month grew 10 percent to $3.40 billion from $3.11 billion last year. Net premiums earned also increased 12 percent to $2.92 billion from last year's $2.60 billion.

