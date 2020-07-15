Markets
Progressive Corp. Earnings Rise In Q2

(RTTNews) - Progressive Corp. (PGR) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.79 billion, or $3.04 per share. This compares with $0.98 billion, or $1.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Progressive Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $1.79 Bln. vs. $0.98 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.04 vs. $1.66 last year.

