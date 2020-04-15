Progressive Corp. Announces Decline In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Progressive Corp. (PGR) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $692.7 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $1078.4 million, or $1.83 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Progressive Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $692.7 Mln. vs. $1078.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.17 vs. $1.83 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.