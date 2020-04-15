Markets
PGR

Progressive Corp. Announces Decline In Q1 Profit

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Progressive Corp. (PGR) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $692.7 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $1078.4 million, or $1.83 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Progressive Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $692.7 Mln. vs. $1078.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.17 vs. $1.83 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PGR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular