Markets
PGR

Progressive Corp. Reports Rise In Q3 Profit

October 15, 2025 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Progressive Corp. (PGR) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.615 billion, or $4.45 per share. This compares with $2.334 billion, or $3.97 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.9% to $21.384 billion from $19.455 billion last year.

Progressive Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.615 Bln. vs. $2.334 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.45 vs. $3.97 last year. -Revenue: $21.384 Bln vs. $19.455 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PGR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.