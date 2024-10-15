Progressive Corp. Q3 Net Income Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Progressive Corporation (PGR) reported third quarter net income of $2.33 billion compared to $1.12 billion, prior year. Earnings per share was $3.97 compared to $1.89.

Third quarter net premiums written increased to $19.46 billion from $15.59 billion. Net premiums earned was $18.30 billion compared to $14.89 billion.

For the month ended September 30, 2024, net income was $584.6 million or $0.99 per share. Total revenues were $6.77 billion.

