Progressive Corp. Oct. Net Income Rises

November 15, 2024 — 08:59 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Progressive Corporation (PGR) reported that its October net income was $408.2 million, an increase of 1% from a year ago. Earnings per share was $0.69 compared to $0.68, previous year. For the month ended October 31, 2024, net premiums written was $6.58 billion, up 19% from last year. Net premiums earned was $6.39 billion, an increase of 19% year-over-year.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes. It is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country.

