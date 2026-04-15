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Progressive Corp. March Net Profit Up 36%; Q1 Net Profit Up 10%

April 15, 2026 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Insurer Progressive Corp. (PGR) reported that March 2026 net income was $712 million or $1.21 per share, up from $901 million or $1.53 per share in March 2025.

Net premiums written for the month improved 10 percent to $9.91 billion and net premiums earned grew 11 percent to $7.52 billion from last March.

Companywide total policies in force as of March 31, 2016 grew 9 percent to 39.57 million from 36.29 million in March 31, 2025.

For the first quarter, net income was $2.82 billion or $4.80 per share, up 10 percent from $2.57 billion or $4.37 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net premiums written for the quarter grew 6 percent to $23.64 billion and net premiums earned increased 8 percent to $20.97 billion in the year-ago quarter.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, PGR is trading on the NYSE at $194.00, down $2.74 or 1.39 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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