Markets
PGR

Progressive Corp. July Net Income Rises

August 20, 2025 — 10:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Progressive Corporation (PGR) reported that its July net income was $1.09 billion compared to $814 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $1.85 compared to $1.38.

For the month ended July 31, 2025, net premiums written was $7.06 billion, an increase of 11% from prior year. Net premiums earned was $6.99 billion, up 15%. Total revenues were $7.52 billion, for the month.

The Progressive Corporation plans to release August results on September 17, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PGR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.